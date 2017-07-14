Sheffield city centre could be turned into 20mph zone

Sheffield city centre could be turned into a 20mph zone in a bid to make it safer and more 'pleasant'.

Council chiefs have put forward the suggestion for roads apart major thoroughfares and the inner ring road including Arundel Gate, Derek Dooley Way and Sheaf Street.

Residents and businesses are being asked for their views as part of a month-long consultation process which begins today.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure at Sheffield City Council, said: “Our city centre is changing rapidly and for the better - and it needs to be a place where safety and sustainable travel are actively supported and encouraged.

“Part of this means that speed limits have to be looked at. We hope as many residents as possible have their say on the plans.”

The council said the city centre has residential areas and commercial retail areas with lots of pedestrians and cyclists.

It suggests that reducing the speed limit would make the city centre 'a more attractive place to visit' and help with regeneration.

A spokeswoman said: "It may also help reduce the fear of collisions and contribute towards the creation of a more pleasant, safer and accessible environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

"The introduction of a 20mph speed limit in the city centre would be in keeping with the Council’s 20mph Speed Limit Strategy which aims to establish 20mph as the maximum reasonable speed in suitable residential areas of the city.

"The restriction has already been introduced with great success in areas such as Darnall, Gleadless Valley, Heeley and Stannington."

Comments can be e-mailed to 20mphAreas@sheffield.gov.uk or by visiting https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/roads-pavements/20mph-areas