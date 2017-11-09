Sheffield children left 'terrified' after burglar raids home

The mum of two young children said they have been left feeling 'terrified' after burglars raided their home in Sheffield.

She spoke out to explain the impact burglaries have and in the hope that some of her family's stolen items are returned.

Her home in Slate Street, Heeley, was broken into some time between 11.30pm on Sunday, November 5 and 5am on Monday, November 6.

Jewellery, clothing, a Fuji mountain bike, an electrical Microsoft tablet and 60 collectable Star Wars figurines were stolen in the raid, with some of the items belonging to her two sons, one of whom has autism.

The mum said: “As all victims of burglary will know, it not only creates a devastating impact on your life but leaves you feeling unsafe and on edge in your own home. We have two young children who now feel scared and we have had to try to explain what and why this has happened to us.

“This has been extremely upsetting to see them so terrified and scared, and this impact has been further intensified due to the fact one of my son’s has autism and some of the items taken belonged to him.

It’s heartbreaking to see his safe place become somewhere he fears and the long-term impact this will now have on his life.

“I never want this to happen to anyone else and I would please ask anyone with any information to pass it on to police so whoever did this to us, will be punished.”

Detective Constable Charlotte Frost who is leading the police investigation into the burglary, said: “This, like all incidents of burglary, has caused distress to the victims and I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to please report it.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.