Sheffield carol singer hunted over theft of Christmas projector from garden

A carol singer was caught on CCTV stealing a Christmas projector from a garden in Sheffield.

The crook struck on Deveron Road, Halfway, at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "CCTV shows a group of carol singers approach the property and on leaving one of the group is seen taking the item from the garden."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Plea for help after woman found unconscious in Sheffield street

Cash and cigarettes stolen during armed raid at Sheffield shop

Ex-footballerturned South Yorkshire Police officer sacked for 'regular abuse' of cocaine

VIDEO: Woman pushed to ground and robbed of handbag in Sheffield street

Sheffield number one would be 'Christmas miracle', says man behind Chip Pan charity single

SouthYorkshire Police special constable dismissed for 'racist and puerile' Facebook posts

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE