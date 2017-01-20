Sheffield care home praised by Government watchdog following inspection

Staff at a Sheffield care home are celebrating after they were praised by a Government watchdog following an inspection.

Bowden House care home, on Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, was rated 'Good' by inspectors at the Care Quality Commission.

This was the first inspection since care company Craegmoor took over the home in 2015.

The health watchdog rated the home's safety, management, effectiveness, care and responsiveness all as 'Good'.

A care home is rated as outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

The Bowden House staff were praised for the way in which they delivered support and care to residents, whilst 'encouraging well being and individuality'.

The report notted staff were 'kind and respectful' towards people ensuring 'privacy and independence was promoted'.

A CQC spokesman said: "People told us they felt safe, were well looked after, happy and would inform staff if they were concerned about abuse. Staff knew what abuse was and they had completed safeguarding training, they told us they felt confident to discuss any safeguarding concerns with the general manager.

"Staff knew what action to take if they suspected abuse and who to report abuse to, such as the local authority safeguarding teams and the general manager."

General Manager, Paige Berry said she was 'thrilled' at learning the outcome of the unannounced inspection.

She said: "We have all worked incredibly hard to ensure that our residents are able to lead a safe and independent lifestyle. Everyone who has been involved in creating the encouraging environment we promote in our home should feel very proud to have been recognised positively by the CQC during this inspection.”

Sarah Hughes, CEO of Craegmoor who run Bowden House said: said: “We are very pleased that Bowden House has been rated ‘Good’ overall. It is great that the CQC holds the service in such a high regard, particularly in ensuring that the service offers an individualised and person centred approach.”