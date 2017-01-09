Sheffield boy, 13, missing from home

Ronnie Coleman, from Manor, was last seen at 3.10pm on City Road.

He is 5ft 6ins tall with shaved, blond hair.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and officers are asking anyone who knows where he is to contact them.

"Police believe Ronnie may be wearing a blue and grey tracksuit and dark blue trainers.

"Ronnie is known to frequently visit the Manor and Richmond areas of Sheffield."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

