Sheffield boy, 12, seriously injured in crash with taxi

A boy, aged 12, was seriously injured in a crash with a taxi on a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said the schoolboy was crossing Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, when he was involved in a collision with a blue Skoda Superb private hire taxi at 3pm yesterday.

The taxi was travelling away from Lindsay Avenue at the time of the collision.

The injured boy was taken to hospital with a head injury.

He is in a serious but stable condition this morning.

An investigation is underway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: " At about 3pm, a blue Skoda Superb private hire taxi was travelling along Buchanan Road, Sheffield, away from Lindsay Avenue, when it was involved in a collision with a 12-year-old boy, who was reportedly crossing the road.

"The boy was taken to hospital with a suspected serious head injury. He currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"The driver of the taxi, a 38-year-old man, was not injured in the collision.

"Did you see what happened? If you were in the area at the time and saw either the car or the boy before the collision?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

