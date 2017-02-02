Share your Sheffield photos to win £100

A Sheffield lettings firm is running a photography competition with a £100 prize.
Crucible Sales and Lettings has invited people to share their favourite views of Hillsborough, Chapeltown and Wickersley.
The top four images, decided by public vote, will get prizes of £100, £50 and two £25 shopping vouchers.
Enter at www.cruciblesalesandlettings.co.uk.
