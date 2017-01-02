Sex offences double in Sheffield in two years

The number of sex offences being reported in Sheffield has doubled in two years, new figures reveal.

Shock figures also reveal 631 sexual offences were reported to South Yorkshire Police in the city in 2015 – 98 per cent higher than in 2013, when 318 were recorded.

The 2015 figures – revealed under The Star’s Your Right To Know campaign – are also 30 per cent higher than those for 2014, when there were 486 sex offences reported in the city. Outside of the city centre, the areas with the highest numbers of reported offences were Burngreave, Firth Park and Darnall. Across the three years, 167 sex attacks were reported in the city centre, with 145 in Burngreave. There were 84 reported incidents in Firth Park, 79 in Darnall and 61 each in the Arbourthorne, Manor Castle and Sharrow and Highfields areas.

The number of rapes reported to police has also spiralled, the Freedom of Information figures show.