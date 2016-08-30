Several cars targeted during criminal damage rampage in Doncaster village

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an incident in a Doncaster village during which a number of cars were damaged.
The crime spree took place in Alexandra Road, Bentley on Friday, August 19 at around 6pm, when it is reported a number of cars parked in the street were damaged.
Police are particularly keen to speak to the man in the picture, who they believe could hold important information.
Do you know who is responsible? Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image?
Any information should be given via 101 or by emailingenquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk and quoting incident 983 of August 19, 2016.