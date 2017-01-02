Search for 'frail' Sheffield man, 24

Police are searching for a 'frail' 24-year-old man from Sheffield who went missing three days ago and may be in need of medical treatment.

Zohaib Latif was last seen on Saturday, December 31 at his home in Sheffield.

Have you seen missing Zohaib Latif, 24?

He is known to have links to Birmingham and London but could be elsewhere in the country.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Zohaib is described as Asian, approximately 5ft6, of slim build.

"He has receding dark hair and wears strong glasses with a thick purple or black rim. Zohaib is very frail due to a number of medical conditions and has a distinctive walk.

"He was last seen wearing a blue cotton 'windbreaker' with a reflective silver strip around the chest and back, dark trousers and cream hush puppy shoes. Zohaib speaks good English but may require medical treatment.

"If you have seen Zohaib or may know of his whereabouts please call 101 and quote incident number 1143 of 31/12/16."