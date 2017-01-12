Search and rescue helicopter used in hunt for missing person

A helicopter is flying over Barnsley this morning scouring the ground for a 'high risk' missing person.
South Yorkshire Police said a search and rescue helicopter has been deployed to help police officers on the ground.
No other details on the missing person have been released.
Superintendent Paul McCurry said: "Police in Barnsley are engaged in a search for a high risk missing person.
"A search and rescue helicopter is being utilised along with ground resources."
