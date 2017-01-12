Search and rescue helicopter used in hunt for missing person

A helicopter is flying over Barnsley this morning scouring the ground for a 'high risk' missing person.

South Yorkshire Police said a search and rescue helicopter has been deployed to help police officers on the ground.

No other details on the missing person have been released.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: "Police in Barnsley are engaged in a search for a high risk missing person.

"A search and rescue helicopter is being utilised along with ground resources."

Boy, 12, injured in 'serious' crash in Sheffield

New probe into Sheffield tram death launched

Yorkshire police sergeant faces sack for calling colleague ‘sweetcheeks’

LOOK: Dramatic picture shows tree blown over into Sheffield road

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls on the brink of signing Barnsley striker Sam Winnall

Sheffield United: Blades boss pledges to sign the ‘right’ rather than ‘any old’ players

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE