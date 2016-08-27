Rotherham United: Alan Stubbs ready to let Millers players go after derby demolition against Barnsley

Rotherham United boss Alan Stubbs is threatening to kick players out after the 4-0 derby humiliation at Barnsley.

The Millers were destroyed in the second half of the Championship showdown at Oakwell, leaving the angry manager to question the effort of some of his side.

The transfer window is open until Wednesday, and Stubbs said: "After that display, there might be one or two more going out.

"Today is obviously very disappointing. If the players aren't prepared to work hard, then we will have players out and have new players in. We could have done better than what we did, it’s as simple as that. There's no substitute for hard work."

Rotherham were in the game until the 54th minute, but collapsed after Marc Roberts' opener. A second goal, scored by Millers old boy Adam Hammill, followed three minutes later, before Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Kent got in on the act late on.

The Millers were backed by more than 3,000 followers. There were boos at the final whistle and Stubbs was the subject of abuse from some supporters as he headed for the tunnel.

"Up until the first goal, I thought we were the better team and we looked like we were causing them problems," he said. "That's not the first time we have conceded in quick succession and we can't allow it to happen.

"We have to look at ourselves. It has to mean more than is showing at the moment. When you go 1-0 down, the most important thing to make sure you don't concede a second.

"We have had a chat about it at the end. It's not about ranting and raving. It's about all of us taking collective responsibility."

