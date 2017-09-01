Rotherham girl saved from forced marriage abroad

A Rotherham girl was saved from a forced marriage abroad after police officers in the town identified her at risk.

The youngster was identified by two police officers as being at risk and steps were taken to prevent her from being taken out of the country.

Specialist training has been given to police officers in South Yorkshire to help them identify potential signs of forced marriage.

Posters have also been displayed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport to encourage victims and those who fear they may be at risk of forced marriage to report their concerns.

The girl identified by the Rotherham officers Their fast actions have ensured the victim is now receiving support and protection.

Detective Sergeant Suzanne Jackson, who works in South Yorkshire Police's child protection team, said: “It is important people understand it is not just marriage, the victims may become repeat victims of rape and even enforced pregnancy.

"Our number one priority remains preventing and protecting members of our community from this abuse and by highlighting cases such as this, I hope we are demonstrating this.

“I would personally like to thank the officers for their handling of the incident as it was solely their actions that have helped save the life of a vulnerable victim.

“This is an ongoing issue and I hope by speaking out about forced marriage and taking action to protect victims, we are sending out a strong message that support is available and we will take proactive action to prevent this.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report concerns.