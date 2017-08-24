Rotherham armed robber jailed for a decade

An armed robber who held up a Rotherham bookmakers has been jailed for 10 years.

Daryl Garnett, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced for robbery, possession of a firearm and a number of driving offences following a raid at Ladbrokes in Doncaster Road, Eastwood, last September.

South Yorkshire Police said he threatened staff with a pistol in a 'traumatic and terrifying ordeal'.

Detective Constable Sam Wardman said: “This man put staff through a traumatic and terrifying ordeal.

“I am pleased that he has been sentenced to a decade behind bars and hope it will provide some reassurance to those affected by his crime.

“I’d like to thank officers and members of the public who helped with our appeal to catch Garnett and get him in prison where he belongs.