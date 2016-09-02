Rotherham abuse whistleblower Jayne Senior faces investigation over survivors’ complaints

An independent investigation is being launched into complaints about the conduct of award-winning Rotherham scandal whistleblower Jayne Senior by a number of abuse survivors.

Three official complaints have been made to Rotherham Council about the conduct of Mrs Senior in relation to her role as a support worker for survivors of child sexual exploitation and their families at the Swinton Lock Activity Centre, which receives council funding.

The Star has spoken to four people who say they have raised concerns about Mrs Senior’s conduct with Rotherham Council – two of the three people who have made official complaints and two more who say they are in the process of doing so.

The two yet to make official complaints were not supported by Mrs Senior at Swinton Lock.

Mrs Senior strongly denies any wrongdoing. She said all the people who have made complaints are known to each other and their allegations have no foundation.

“I can refute everything,” she said.

Mrs Senior was elected as a Rotherham councillor for the Labour party earlier this year, representing the Valley ward.

A council spokeswoman said: “An independent investigation is now underway, and as such we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

One person currently being supported at Swinton Lock praised the support they were being provided with by Mrs Senior.

Mrs Senior previously managed the Risky Business youth service in the town and provided documents which helped bring the town’s abuse scandal to light.

She was awarded an MBE earlier this year for services to child protection and in 2015 received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the Good Housekeeping Women of the Year awards. Mrs Senior published a book called ‘Broken and Betrayed’ and has previously worked as a caseworker for Rotherham MP Sarah Champion.