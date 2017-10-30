Robber jailed for 10 years for raiding woman's home in Sheffield

A robber has been jailed for a decade for raiding a woman's home in Sheffield.

Nicky Rees, aged 41, of Mount Pleasant Road, Kimberworth, forced his way into a vulnerable 65-year-old woman's house and made demands for cash before ransacking the property.

He escaped with cash and jewellery but was identified by a piece of a rubber glove which contained his DNA and was found at the scene.

Rees denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Constable Newman Holt said: “Rees went to the home of the 65-year-old victim with the clear intention to commit the crime. He then forced his way inside her home, making demands for cash and ransacking the property before making off with both cash and jewellery.

“An investigation was launched into the incident and after reviewing CCTV and forensically analysing a piece of a rubber glove found at the scene, Rees was positively identified, arrested and subsequently charged with the offence.

“I would like to praise the victim, who was left incredibly distressed by this incident, as it was through the bravery and courage she showed during the trail, Rees was found guilty and justice was achieved.

“I hope she is now able to take some solace in knowing Rees is now behind bars and is being punished for his actions.”

A second man is believed to have been involved in the raid and an investigation is underway to identify him.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 533 of April 7.