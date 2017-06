A main road through Sheffield city centre has been cordoned off by police this morning.

Sheaf Street has been sealed off outside the train station after a woman was hit by a car at around 7.45am this morning.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the woman has 'potentially serious injuries' and the road has been sealed off incase examinations of the scene need to be carried out.

Public transport has been diverted as a result of the closure.