REVIEW: Baby Sensory

“The best decision I ever made was taking Oscar to a free Baby Sensory taster session last year,” says South Yorkshire mum, Sarah Cooper.

“We absolutely LOVE it! Carolyn is truly amazing - caring, bubbly and ever so slightly bonkers, but in the very best possible way. The activities she puts on for the babies are so varied, fun and stimulating. People have always told me that Oscar is really advanced and I genuinely believe this is down to his time at Baby Sensory. In sessions I often sit there close to tears when I see his little face light up at the sight of all the bubbles, lights and balloons.

Singing and signing is not something that would have ever crossed my mind, but it’s now my bonding time with my little boy and we love doing it together at home, singing ‘Say Hello To The Sun’.”

Visit www.babysensory.com for details.