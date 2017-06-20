Residents petition council to implement traffic calming measures on 'busy and fast' Sheffield road

Residents have launched a petition for the introduction of traffic calming measures on a 'busy and fast' Sheffield road.

People living on Psalter Lane in Nether Edge have asked the council to consider a crossing and/or reducing the speed limit to 20mph.

Hilda Muntz, 95, Kate Cowdry, 84, Janet Clarke, 80 and Barbara Barnsley, 78, are all residents of Southcroft Methodist Homes on Psalter Lane. They've stepped up their campaigning efforts by helping to create a petition.

Hilda, 95, said: "We have campaigned for year for safe crossing and traffic speed control. We want a 20mph speed limit on here. There's a school and two nurseries on the road as well. This isn't just about old people."

The council is expected to look at the 'growing problems' of 'speeding and dangerous driving' along Psalter Lane and is said to be working to 'find a solution' that works for the community and residents.

The residential road is a popular throughfare for drivers to reach both Ecclesall Road and Ecclesall Road South.

Nether Edge resident, Julie Pearn, who helped to organise the petition said: "We've got a crazy situation on Psalter Lane now, with too many cars going too quickly and pretty snarled up junctions."

Coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport at Sheffield Council said: "It's clear there have been growing problems with speeding and dangerous driving on Psalter Lane for some time. I'm sure we can work together to find a solution that works for the whole community."