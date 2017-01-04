Reduced rent for Moor Market traders to continue despite rise in visitors

Traders will continue to enjoy reduced rent for six months as visitor numbers rising in Sheffield's Moor Market.

Footfall figures showed there was a six per cent increase in the number of shoppers who visited the market in 2016, compared to 2015 - with almost three million people passing through its doors.

But due continuing redevelopment work on the Moor, Sheffield Council bosses have agreed to extend the 50 per cent rent reduction for market traders for a further six months, from April.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: "While the Moor Market is bouncing back after a number of difficult years, we know there is still lots of work to do.

“This is to not only ensure that the market survives, but also grows and evolves as the wider Moor shopping area does.

“We hope this continuation of the rent discount will give traders an additional boost, while we continue with the business plan to attract even more customers and make the Moor Market into an increasingly busy, thriving and successful shopping environment.”

Council bosses initially slashed rents in 2015 amid difficult trading conditions and implemented a new business plan to increase visitor numbers.

The quality of the produce, passionate traders and variety of events are being praised for helping to turn around the market's fortunes.

The market has hosted attractions such as BBC Music Day, the Tramlines music festival, the Youdan Trophy exhibition, monthly vintage fairs and the Snow Queen and Jack Frost experience for children last Christmas.

A partnership with the University of Sheffield has also seen the market host many of the university’s events.

Coun Lea said: "I’d really like to commend the collective passion of the traders, who have worked together to put the fun back into the market and have also raised lots of money for local charities in the process.

“The Moor Market boasts an excellent mix of independent retailers providing quality, experience and value. I would urge anyone who hasn’t visited before to pop in for fresh produce, locally-sourced meat and quality gifts, clothes and crafts from independent traders.”