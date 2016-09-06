Range Rover found burning in Doncaster

A Range Rover was found engulfed in flames in Doncaster last night.

The blaze in Chestnut Grove, Conisbrough, was reported to firefighters at 10.30pm.

Firefighters also dealt with some cabling found burning on land off Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham.

It is not yet known what caused the fires.

Sheffield teacher, 41, dies after tragic classroom accident

Sheffield broadband speeds are slower than villages in Eastern Europe

Sheffield student caught up in Eddie Izzard bereft theft attack

Sheffield United: Blades boss Wilder eyes up two out-of-contract players

Sheffield Wednesday: Free agent Urby Emanuelson set to join the Owls until the end of the season