QUIZ: Celebrate Jarvis Cocker's birthday by naming these classic Pulp tracks from their lyrics

Flamboyant frontman of South Yorkshire's foremost Britpop pioneers is 53 today.

To mark the occasion, and celebrate his Sheffield band formed in 1978 at The City School - now Outwood Academy City - by the then 15-year-old, here's a set of lyrical Pulp posers.

They played their 1980 debut Rotherham Arts Centre gig, fronted by part-time fish market salesman Jarvis, already clearly charismatic. John Peel Session, like Steel City contemporaries The Human League and Comsat Angels, helped break a band that would produce anthemic singles and iconic albums aplenty amid stylised live shows including great Glastonbury performances ('95 E's and Wizz flashback sorted here) while collecting Mercury Prize and NME Award among music industry plaudits along the way. So if you think you know your Pulp facts from your Pulp fiction, try our quiz.