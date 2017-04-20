Probe into death of girl, 16, at Meadowhall station

An investigation is underway into the death of a teenage girl who died after being struck by a train at Meadowhall.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are being carried out ahead of an inquest expected to be held.

The death was reported to British Transport Police last night but is not being treated as suspicious by the force.

Emergency services were called to Meadowhall station at around 8pm to reports that a somebody had been struck by a train.

They discovered that the casualty was a 16-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last month a 29-year-old man was left fighting for life after he was hit by train at the same station.

At the time, British Transport Police said he suffered 'possible life changing injuries'.

In February last year, a 25-year-old Sheffield man died after he was struck by a train at Meadowhall.

And 12 months earlier a 29-year-old Rotherham man died after he was also hit by a train there.