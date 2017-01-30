Primary school works to promote financial education

A Sheffield primary school has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence in financial education, after successfully embedding the subject into its curriculum.

Staff at Hoylandswaine Primary School have spent several months working with education specialists from Young Enterprise to create and deliver a detailed programme of financial education.

The programme, funded by Experian, has been successfully completed and Hoylandswaine Primary School has now been recognised as a Centre of Excellence and provider of high quality financial education. The Centre of Excellence programme has a proven track record in helping young people understand more about money and personal finance.

The school is one of 106 across the country benefiting from the programme, 26 of which are currently funded by Experian. Hoylandswaine Primary School will now be supported in sharing its new expertise with other schools in the local area to benefit the wider educational community and students in neighbouring schools.

Laura Cole, headteacher at Hoylandswaine Primary School, said: “The whole team here at Hoylandswaine Primary School has worked extremely hard, with Young Enterprise’s help, to embed financial education in our curriculum. I am delighted that their efforts have been rewarded with a Centres of Excellence award.

“High quality financial education is already bringing significant benefits to our students as they take their next steps in life.”

Michael Mercieca, Young Enterprise chief executive, said: “ The school has worked extremely hard to achieve their Centre of Excellence award, and we are pleased that its students have already started to see the benefit.”