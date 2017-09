Have your say

Around 40 homes have been hit by a power cut today in South Yorkshire.

30 properties were plunged into darkness in Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, at 9.20am and a further 10 properties were affected in Kingstone, Barnsley, at just after noon.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site at both locations and said the electric should be back on by 2pm.