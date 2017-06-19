Police to patrol South Yorkshire mosques after London terror attack

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has ordered extra police patrols around South Yorkshire mosques following a terror attack in London this morning.

One man died and others were injured after a van was driven into a group of worshippers near a mosque in Finsbury Park Mosque, north London, in the early hours.

Witnesses described hearing the van driver, who was detained by members of the public at the scene, shout: "I'm going to kill Muslims".

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said: "This is being treated as a terrorist attack."

Mr Basu said eight people are in hospital and two others were treated at the scene.

All of the casualties were Muslims , he added.

The attacker struck as the area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at a mosque.

Mr Basu added: " Given the methodology and given what was occurring, what's happened, the tragic incidents across the country, this had all the hallmarks of a terrorist incident.

"That is why the counter-terrorism command were called out to investigate."

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, said: “The combination of hot heads and hot weather is a dangerous mix.

"Add to that anti-Muslim sentiment and you may have what lies behind the attack on a group of people leaving the mosque after evening prayers in London on Sunday.

“I have asked the Chief Constable to ensure that South Yorkshire Police have an enhanced visible presence around local mosques, especially during Ramadan.

"I would advise everyone to keep alert while not being alarmed.

“These acts of terror, wherever they come from, are utterly repugnant to the vast majority of us. They will achieve nothing other than to make us more united around our shared values because we understand very well that a house divided against itself cannot stand.”