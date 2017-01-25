Police tackle begging in Rotherham town centre

Police officers in Rotherham town centre are tackling beggars following complaints from shoppers and traders.

South Yorkshire Police said bobbies are being dealt with 'positively' by 'signposting' them to other agencies for 'appropriate support'.

A spokesman said: "Begging has been raised as a priority safety concern by shoppers and business owners in Rotherham town centre.

"We will deal with beggars positively, signposting to the appropriate support, whilst maintaining public safety for all.

"If you are subjected to abuse by beggars or see any, please call so we can remove the problem."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.