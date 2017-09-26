Police seek woman over burglary in Doncaster

An E-fit has been produced of a woman wanted by the police over the theft of a purse from a pensioner.

South Yorkshire Police said a woman called at a house in Fernhurst Road, Wheatley Hills, and was allowed inside for a cup of tea.

While she was in the house, belonging to a 76-year-old woman, a younger man who is thought to have been between 18 and 20, also called at the property.

Shortly after they left it was discovered that a purse had been taken from the house.

The woman who called at the property was wearing a black leather jacket and blue denim jeans or leggings.

The man had light-coloured hair and was wearing a white cap. He also had a bicycle with him.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.