Police seek owner of quad seized by officers in Sheffield

Police officers are looking for the owner of a quad bike seized in Sheffield and believed to be stolen.
Officers from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers areas including Manor and Arbourthorne, said they spotted damage to the quad's ignition and that the serial number was not visible.
Anyone with information on who it belongs to should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 159 of November 13.
