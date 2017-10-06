Police seek man over use of stolen bank card across Chesterfield

Detectives are seeking a man over the use of a stolen bank card at shops in Chesterfield.

CCTV images have been released of a man Derbyshire Police believe could hold vital information about the use of the card in stores in Loundsley Green, Newbold, Brampton, Chesterfield town centre and Hasland.

It is believed the card was left in a machine at the till inside the McColls store on Cuttholme Way, Loundsley Green, on Friday, July 28.

It was only discovered that the card was missing when the owner went to pay for other items on Tuesday, August 1.

When the card was cancelled it was discovered that it had been used to make a number of purchases at stores across Chesterfield.

Anyone with information should call PC Robin Mettam at Derbyshire Police on 101.