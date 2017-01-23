Police seek man over dog attack in South Yorkshire park

A photograph has been issued of a man wanted over a dog attack in a South Yorkshire park.

Police officers investigating the Boxing Day incident in Worsbrough Dale Park, Barnsley, believe the man in the photo could hold vital information.

A 36-year-old man and his child were walking their dog when they were approached by a dog off its lead.

It started to attack the man and his pet dog, leaving the man with facial and hand injuries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.