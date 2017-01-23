Police rule out foul play over death of South Yorkshire man

The death of a man found in a house in Doncaster is not being treated as suspicious.

The body was found in a property on Woodlands Lane, Woodlands, on Friday and a police cordon was put in place while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at around 10.25am on Friday following the discovery of a man’s body in a property in Woodlands, Doncaster.

"The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time and officers are working to prepare a file for the coroner."