Police respond to making section of Sheffield United fans miss Steel City derby kick-off

South Yorkshire Police have revealed why they kept a section of Sheffield United fans back from Hillsborough making them miss a large chunk of the game.

Supporters criticised officers for the tactics used holding them on Middlewood Road after getting off the tram and attempting to walk the rest of the way to the stadium.

But they were blocked off by police close to Hillsborough Barracks and were not allowed to move on until they had cleared some Owls fans gathered further up the road.

Police today said the move was to avert potential large scale disorder with rival fans on Hillsborough corner.

A tram carrying Sheffield United fans had its' emergency cord pulled and some supporters on board forced the doors open, a force spokesman said.

Police then decided to move on some Sheffield Wednesday supporters gathered on Hillsborough corner before escorting Sheffield United fans to ground. But by this time, the game had already started.

Sheffield United fan Joe Ridley, 20, said police had 'no clear plan' what to do and conditions on the tram were 'unpleasant'.

He got on the tram in the city centre around 12 noon but wouldn't take his seat for at least another hour and a half. Mr Ridley added the kick-off should've been delayed as up to '1,000 fans' were outside the ground.

He said: "Somebody pulled the cord because the tram kept grinding to a halt every five minutes. Somebody had enough and people realised it would probably quicker to walk the rest of the way. Police had crammed so many fans on it was really unpleasant.

"We were blocked off and we got told it was to clear Sheffield Wednesday fans further up the road. I can understand that from a safety point of view but it took ages and we'd already missed kick-off by this point."

Further chaos ensued when the fans finally got the ground to see only one turnstile was open.

"I don't think there was much of a plan to be honest, there didn't seem to be any communication between the police and the club," Mr Ridley added.

"I think the stewards on the turnstiles didn't know the amount of fans still not in the ground."

Sheffield United fan Jonny Swain on Twitter posted a video of the police escort on Middlewood Road and said: "Video taken at 13:35, missed 2 goals and over 25 mins of the game. Why? Held for 30 mins, 1 mile from the ground. Can you deal with anything?"

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The emergency chord on a non-stop tram to Leppings Lane was pulled close to Hillsborough Corner. The tram doors were forced open and those on board got off. This resulted in people choosing to walk to the stadium. To ensure the safety of everyone; fans, the general public and local businesses, we had to keep both home and away supporters separated to prevent any potential disorder."

Sheffield Wednesday has been contacted for a comment.