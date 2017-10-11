Police release CCTV images of Sheffield thieves after Hillsborough burglary

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery.

Two men broke into a house on Ripley Street, Hillsborough at about 12pm on September 19.

The men forced entry via the back door, before stealing jewellery and cash from the premises.

Officers released the pictures after conducting initial inquiries which included forensic analysis at the scene.

Both men were wearing blue coats. One had a white baseball cap, and the other was wearing a black cap during the incident.

If you know who they are, or remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area that afternoon, get in touch with police via 101, quoting incident number 819 September 19.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.