Police release CCTV images after shot fired at Mexborough pub

South Yorkshire Police officers investigating a firearms incident outside a Mexborough bar have released CCTV of a green Mini believed to have been involved.

A shot was fired into the Memories Sports Bar on Bank Street on Wednesday, August 9.

The bullet was fired from a green Mini, which had concealed number plates, at about 11.10pm.

No-one was injured in the incident, but the inside of the premises was damaged.

Officers are reviewing CCTV and ask anyone with information to contact 101, quoting incident 1141 of August 9.

You can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111