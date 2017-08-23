Police probe into supermarket burglary in Doncaster

A police probe is underway into the burglary of a South Yorkshire supermarket.

Asda at Rossington was broken into sometime between 11.25pm last night and just before 6am this morning.

Entry is believed to have been gained via the rear of the store and the cigarette kiosk was attacked.

It is not yet known what was stolen.

Police officers are at the scene but the store is open and trading as normal.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,261 of August 22.