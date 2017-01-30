Police probe into attack in Sheffield city centre

A man was punched in his face in an early morning attack in Sheffield city centre.

The 18-year-old was attacked after being approached by a group of four men outside Yates's on Cambridge Street at 3.15am on Saturday.

Police officers investigating the incident said the men were in their early 20s and one was wearing a white T-shirt.

Those involved made their way towards Carver Street afterwards.

The victim needed hospital treatment following the attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.