Police patrols stepped up in wake of car vandalism in Sheffield

Extra police patrols are being carried out in a Sheffield suburb after a spate of car break-ins and vandalism.

Officers are patrolling the streets of Hillsborough following incidents in Laird Avenue, Loxley New Road and Ball Road.

Neighbourhood Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Police have received reports of car damage in the area over Wednesday evening and the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Enquiries are now ongoing surrounding the incidents and police and PCSOs will be conducting extra patrols in the area.

“I would urge everyone to avoid leaving their cars in unsecure locations overnight and take extra precaution to ensure all vehicles are locked and valuables are not left on show.

“If anyone would like to report any instances of car damage or theft, please do not hesitate contact the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

