Police are searching for a Doncaster woman after was reported missing.

Lynne Barraclough, from Campsall was last seen at around 8am this morning.

The 57-year-old has short grey hair and blue/grey eyes. She could be wearing light grey pyjamas with stars on them, a police spokesman said.

Anyone who has seen Lynne is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting incident number 299 14/10/2017.