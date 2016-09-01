Police issue CCTV images of man and woman wanted over robbery of South Yorkshire pensioner

Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman wanted over the robbery of a Rotherham woman in her 80s.

The victim was walking along Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, when she was approached by a man demanding money before he snatched her handbag and knocked her to the ground.

He left the scene in a silver Peugeot 206.

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man and woman they believe may hold vital information.

PC Thomas Jordan said: “While I appreciate this incident happened a while ago, this was highly traumatic for the victim and our enquiries remain ongoing to identify those responsible.

“I believe the two people pictured could hold important information about what happened and I’d ask anyone who recognises them to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident at 12.30pm on Tuesday, May 24 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.