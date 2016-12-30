Police issue CCTV image of man wanted over Doncaster robbery

A man who held up a shop in Doncaster is being hunted by South Yorkshire Police.

He struck at the McColls store in Hirst Gate, Mexborough, at 9.30pm on Wednesday - threatening staff and demanding cash from the till.

He left the shop with the cash and drove off in a white Ford Transit van, thought to have been parked nearby.

Officers investigating the robbery have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.