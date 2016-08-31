Police investigate thefts from vehicles across Sheffield

Bikes were stolen from a cycle rack on a car parked in Sheffield.
A police investigation into the incident in Gleadless Road, Gleadless Valley, is underway.
Officers are also investigating the theft of tools from a van in Chesterfield Road, Meadowhead and a vehicle parked in Stradbroke Road, Stradbroke,
A handbag has been reported stolen from a vehicle in Greenhill Main Road, Greenhill.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.