Police investigate thefts from vehicles across Sheffield

Bikes were stolen from a cycle rack on a car parked in Sheffield.

A police investigation into the incident in Gleadless Road, Gleadless Valley, is underway.

Officers are also investigating the theft of tools from a van in Chesterfield Road, Meadowhead and a vehicle parked in Stradbroke Road, Stradbroke,

A handbag has been reported stolen from a vehicle in Greenhill Main Road, Greenhill.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.