Police hunt for Sheffield sex attacker continues

A police hunt for a sex attacker who struck in a Sheffield park is continuing today.

The man assaulted a 21-year-old woman as she walked through Weston Park, opposite the city's Children's Hospital, on Monday night.

Detectives have trawled through CCTV footage from cameras around the park in a bid to identify the attacker.

They have also urged anyone in the area at the time to come forward to help them crack the case.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

A description of the attacker has not yet been issued.

Officers sealed off Weston Park and adjoining Crookes Valley Park after the sex attack was reported.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.