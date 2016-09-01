Police cordon off street in probe into murder of man found near Sheffield

A street has been taped off by police as part of an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found on moorland close to Sheffield.

An area of Town Lane, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, is cordoned off this morning as detectives probe the death of 34-year-old Craig Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, from Wath-upon-Dearne.

His body was found close to the Woodhead Tunnels, off the A628, near Sheffield, on Monday, August 22.

Five arrests were made earlier this week over the death.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, both of Holme Park Court, Huddersfield, have been charged with murder and three teenagers have been bailed pending further inquiries.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Nelson died of head injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “The Town Lane scene is related to the ongoing inquiry into the death of Craig Nelson.”