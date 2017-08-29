Police concerned for safety of missing Sheffield man

A police search is underway for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.

Roy Peck, aged 81, was last seen in the Woodhouse area at around 10.55pm yesterday.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build and was wearing a black coat, black trousers and carrying a green shopping bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,312 of August 28.