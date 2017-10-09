Police close South Yorkshire flat due to antisocial behaviour

A Rotherham flat has been closed for three months due to persistent complaints about antisocial behaviour.

Officers from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Area were granted a closure order at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for the property on Robert Street in Masbrough.

The closed sign goes up on the Rotherham flat

The order, which is part of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, means that no one is allowed to enter the house, except police and council officials, for three months.

PC Lee Smith, who led the investigation, said: “We know that anti-social behaviour on Robert Street has created many problems for residents for some time now and I am happy to help by taking the actions needed to address these problems and make our neighbourhood a better place for all.

“I would like to thank all of the residents who came forward, as with their co-operation and support I was able to present the case before a court and obtain the order.

“Our team, including PCSO Millward and PCSO Jackson, has worked hard to get this result.”

Rotherham Central Inspector Dave Struggles added: “This address has caused upset, disruption and distress to residents for well over a year.

“In response to this, and to prevent any further problems, we have taken proactive action to issue the closure order.

“We want to make Rotherham a safe place to live and by taking action such as this, we are able to effectively achieve this.”

To report concerns in your area, phone 101, or 999 in an emergency.