Police appeal for witnesses to Doncaster crash

South Yorkshire Police have put the call out for witnesses to an accident at Edenthorpe, Doncaster, to come forward.

The crash left a 17-year-old moped rider in a serious condition in hospital.

At about 9.20pm, it is reported that a red Volkswagen Jetta was driving along Thorne Road, towards Doncaster, when it was involved in a collision with a black moped, travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision happened close to the junction with Church Balk.

A 17-year-old boy riding the moped has suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and is still in hospital. His condition is descried as stable.

A 41-year-old woman driving the VW Jetta was not injured.

Officers want to hear from you, if you saw what happened, or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1153 of April 7 if you have any information.