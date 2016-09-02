Police appeal after cash, jewellery and car stolen in Sheffield burglary

Police are appealing for information after raiders broke into a family home in Sheffield to steal cash and jewellery - before making their escape in the home owner's car.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the incident which took place on August 14 in Basegreen.

The thieves broke into a house in Jaunty Lane at about 10.40pm and stole a quantity of cash. They also stole a number of pieces of jewellery including gold and silver rings, bracelets and chains.

A blue Mazda Demio, similar to the one pictured, was also stolen after the offenders took the keys from inside the house. The car, registration MC02 BXX, also has a black roof rack.

PC Sam Erabadda, the investigating officer said: “Any burglary is a highly intrusive crime which can often leave people feeling vulnerable and scared to be in their own home.

“Thankfully, the occupants of the house weren’t in at the time but they are still dealing with the fact that an intruder has been in their home and taken some much-loved possessions which are of great sentimental value to them.

“I believe the offenders targeted this house and I’d like to ask residents in the area to think back to that evening and ask if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

“I’d also ask people to think about whether they’ve seen the car, similar to the one pictured, in the area over the last couple of weeks.

“If you have any information, please call us on 101 and quote incident number 1276 of 14 August 2016.”

Information can also be emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.