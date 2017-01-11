Plans to extend team aimed at easing 999 pressure in Sheffield

An emergency team aimed at reducing demand on 999 responders is to continue for another six months if funding is agreed.

The Local Intervention and Falls Episode team, set up by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police, needs another £22,816 to continue its work for another six months.

The team, which is also supported by Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, is five months into a six-month pilot which sees staff visit homes to reduce fire risk in properties, improve security and help people who have fallen.

The project has carried out more than 150 crime prevention checks and 250 home safety visits, which include the fitting of free smoke alarms.

he team also responds to help people at low priority incidents, including helping around 40 people who have had a fall, are not injured, but are unable to get up on their own.

Permission is now sought from the South Yorkshire Fire Authority for cash to allow the scheme to continue.

A report to an authority meeting said: "From inception, the teams have demonstrated the true need for LIFE intervention in demand reduction on each service and a strong social return of investment, assisting the vulnerable within the communities of Sheffield.

"The actions and productivity of the crews has confirmed the proof of concept model for collaboration, which includes working towards achieving the objectives of the three emergency services."

It is envisaged that further LIFE teams will also be set up across Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster.

During the pilot, the team picked up a major health accolade when it was given the award for best NHS collaboration at the Health Business Awards in London.