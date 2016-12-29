Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang member due to be released from prison

Police officers have named a member of the Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang ahead of his release from prison - in the hope that members of the public will report him if he breaks the conditions of his release.

Jahmaine Watson, aged 27, is due to be released from prison next month and police officers want him reported if he breaches a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from parts of Mexborough for two years.

He is banned from the area surrounded by Main Street, West Road, Maple Road and Willow Drive, where the notorious Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang operates.

The gang, which deals drugs and has links to Sheffield, saw 10 members jailed for over 30 years earlier this year for a range of offences including violent disorder, drug possession, witness intimidation and robbery.

At the time South Yorkshire Police said they were responsible for 'violent and abhorrent behaviour' in Mexborough, where 'they thought they ruled the streets'.

He said the gang had 'brought absolute misery' to the community, where members were thought to have been responsible for scores of offences and incidents .

Today, South Yorkshire Police issued Watson's name and photograph and urged members of the public to report him if he is seen on the streets he is banned from.

He was jailed for three years in 2015 for a firearms offence in Rotherham that May.

A force spokeswoman said: "Watson is subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order until March 2019.



"Watson is a member of the Pitsmoor Shotta Gang, which is well known in the area."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.